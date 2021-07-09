In My View 7/9/21: Detroit’s feelings on Tampa’s win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can the Detroit Red Wings feel good about anything involving the repeat NHL Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning?

The teams met eight times in the regular season and Tampa won four with one game ending in a tie. Granted Tampa played harder in the playoffs like other NHL teams, but the Red Wings have to think they could play alongside the best all season long.

It’s been a five-year playoff drought for the Red Wings and maybe it’s legit that they are closer to respectability just by the way they fared against the best this past season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.