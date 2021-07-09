Advertisement

In My View 7/9/21: Detroit’s feelings on Tampa’s win

The teams met eight times in the regular season and Tampa won four with one game ending in a tie.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can the Detroit Red Wings feel good about anything involving the repeat NHL Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning? 

The teams met eight times in the regular season and Tampa won four with one game ending in a tie. Granted Tampa played harder in the playoffs like other NHL teams, but the Red Wings have to think they could play alongside the best all season long. 

It’s been a five-year playoff drought for the Red Wings and maybe it’s legit that they are closer to respectability just by the way they fared against the best this past season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
One dead after two-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup
Michigan man sentenced to 60 months in prison for attacking teenager
Mid-Michigan intersections deemed dangerous
Changes could be coming to planned Meridian development
Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth will increase participation with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative

Latest News

IMV 7-9-21 Detroit on Tampa
IMV 7/9/21 Detroit on Tampa - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
IMV 7-8-21: Jon Cooper
IMV Cooper - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 7/8/21: Jon Cooper
Area's Top HS Football Players
Area's Top HS Football Players - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version - clipped version