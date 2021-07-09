In My View 7/8/21: Jon Cooper

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An amazing story, Jon Cooper coaching the Tampa Bay Lightning two a pair of Stanley Cup titles.

Cooper began as a student at Lansing’s Cooley Law School, thinking he’d be a lawyer. He accepted an offer to coach Lansing Catholic High School’s hockey team for a year, posting a 14-10 record.

He was an assistant for a year with Lansing’s junior hockey team, then took off with a variety of semi-pro and minor league jobs before landing as an assistant in Tampa.

The rest is history.

Few coaches in any sport have achieved what the 54-year-old Cooper has, in my view, by this path.

