Multi-agency search leads to capture of criminal sexual conduct suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple agencies came together in northeast Michigan to capture a criminal sexual conduct suspect that had been on the run for almost two weeks.

On June 25, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) West Branch Post was contacted by an officer with the East Tawas Police Department about a criminal sexual conduct (CSC) investigation involving an 11-year-old girl. The victim claimed that the abuse had been occurring since she was 9 years old. MSP also learned that the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about the abuse.

The Iosco County Prosecutor issued a 21-count warrant on June 28, charging the suspect, a 32-year-old East Tawas man with first-degree CSC and a series of other offenses. Over the following days, attempts were made to arrest the suspect.

Numerous search warrants were produced, and the MSP Technical Services Unit 3rd District was contacted to locate the suspect using technical means.

Utilizing maps and advanced surveillance techniques, the suspect was spotted in the Alpena area, apparently on-foot to make himself scarce. The Huron Undercover Narcotics Team (HUNT) was recruited to track the suspect down.

On Thursday, July 8, intelligence revealed the suspect was on a beach in a “desolate” area. HUNT requested the help of the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Arial Surveillance (UAS) and MSP Alpena Post Canine Team.

The suspect was found hiding inside a tent and was arrested by HUNT members. He had been making his way north along the Lake Huron shoreline using a kayak to evade arrest.

HUNT is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that operates in the counties of Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, and Presque Isle.

HUNT captures 32-year-old East Tawas man wanted for multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct of a minor as he was attempting to evade arrest by kayaking and traveling along Lake Huron shoreline. pic.twitter.com/dIu2URklB1 — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) July 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.