Michigan Supreme Court denies the Secretary of State’s efforts to change the redistricting deadline

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, The Michigan Supreme Court rejected the petition from the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee. This was a request for a deadline extension for redrawing district lines by November 1, 2021.

In an order released by The Michigan Supreme Court, the Court stated the reason behind the request and the denial.

This request was made due to the delayed release of the 2020 census data.

The Supreme Court has stated with all of the challenges of last year and this year, census data will still be able to be transmitted six months late.

“Citing the challenges for the national enumeration presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, and wildfires, the United States Census Bureau now expects to transmit that tabulated decennial census data by September 30, 2021-six months late.”

“The redistricting commission has ample time and resources necessary to complete their task and this request of the Court was unnecessary,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser.

