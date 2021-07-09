McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) - Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.

It wasn’t long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy’s playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament. McIlroy didn’t last much longer. After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event and will be making an earlier-than-planned journey to the south of England for next week’s British Open. The leaders by a stroke are Rahm, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Jack Senior at 11 under.

