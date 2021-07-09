Lansing School District’s plan for returning in the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Lansing students are excited to hear the news that they’ll be attending in-person classes this fall. School Board members and the superintendent made the announcement at a press conference at 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

New district superintendent Ben Shuldiner said, “The parents want this, the kids want this, teachers want this, administrators and the board with their leadership has said this is what we need.”

The Lansing School District announced they’ll be returning to in-person learning this fall. High school students Jovanna and Riley say they’re looking forward to seeing people at school once again.

“This past year-- it was OK,” Jovana said. “It could’ve been better. But I’m really excited to see my friends and be with teachers and actually be in the classroom.”

Riley said, “Sitting at the lunchroom, I think we took that for granted. Being able to just hang out after school and going to clubs. All of that.”

Speaking of clubs, according to Shuldiner you can expect to see all extracurricular activities back in full swing.

Shuldiner said, “That’s important. Kids love that. It gives them reasons to come to school above and beyond the academics. Absolutely they’re coming back and hopefully they’re coming back as strong as ever.”

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence says, in conjunction with today’s announcement and having a new superintendent, new life is coming to the district. She also says with the new UV germ killing machines the classrooms are safer than ever.

“If, for example, a teacher says, ‘I have a kid with the flu, can I get this unit into my room and get my room sanitized?’ I think it takes about an hour, but it kills all of the germs in that room,” Lawrence said. “It’s a wonderful thing I think should give parents, students and staff piece of mind that these buildings are going to be and going to stay very clean and sanitized as we move throughout the school year.”

Even though the district hasn’t announced any mask or social distancing protocols yet-- either way Jovanna and Riley say they’re just excited to get back in the classroom.

Riley said, “I’m excited to be able to go in person and ask questions and understand it more. I think it’ll be a lot nicer.”

Jovanna said, “I love having a relationship with my teachers and I’m really excited to form new ones this year.”

As of now the proposed start date for Lansing schools is Aug. 16. According to Gabrielle Lawrence, the district will kick-off the football season with a match between Everett and Sexton at Sexton High School on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

