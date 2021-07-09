Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Brooklyn Marie Fisher
Brooklyn Marie Fisher
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Brooklyn Marie Fisher who was recently reported as missing. She’s 5′7″ and weighs 100lbs.

Fisher was last seen on the 100 block of E. North St. in Lansing and she could be in the Alma, MI area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Detective Joe Riedel 517-483-4600, or Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

