Lansing Pharaohs hire Scott Newman as head coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Pharaohs hired Scott Newman as their new head coach.

Since 2017, Newman was the director of pro scouting with the Windsor Wxpress in the National Basketball League of Canada.

He also helped coached the Cxpress to back to back league championships in 2014 and 2015.

Most recently he served as Head Coach/GM for the Detroit Cobras (Ontario Basketball Association)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.