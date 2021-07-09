Advertisement

Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center Reopens Without Restrictions

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announces FREE and publicly open hours with no advance appointments needed beginning on July 8: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 11 AM – 3 PM.

Their team will encourage but no longer require face masks during guests’ visits based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recission of emergency orders on June 22.

Please know that the safety of their staff and visitors remains our top priority, and they will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC, including physical distancing, cleaning, and sanitization.

In addition to on-site activities, join them for summer outdoor Artist Talks, Pop Up Art Shops, Art Adventures, and ArtPath 2021 in partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department. Our online infrastructure now includes virtual student art exhibitions, classes, art purchasing options, and tours of exhibitions.

Join us online to shop, learn, or enjoy art at www.lansingartgallery.org.

