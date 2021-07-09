First winner of Michigan’s vaccination lottery will be drawn Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Vaccinated Michiganders have a few days left to enter the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes if they want a shot at the first big prize of $1 million. The Sweepstakes will give away a total of $5 million to winners.

The prizes consist of a $1 million drawing, a $2 million dollar drawing, daily $50,000 drawings and multiple scholarship drawings.

The $1 million drawing, $50k daily drawings and $2 million drawing are only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are 18 years of age or older as of the corresponding drawing date. To be eligible the intended prize recipient must have received at least one dose or a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with the deadlines stated below. The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date, and the legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

The $1 million drawing accepts entries from July 1 to July 10. It’s open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021. Interested Michiganders have until July 10 to enter. The winner will be selected Sunday.

The $2 million drawing is open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021. Those who want to enter have until Aug. 3, when the winner will be selected.

Daily $50,000 drawings are open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing. The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing, which will continue until Aug. 3.

Scholarship drawings are open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021. Legal guardians of students have until July 30 to get them entered.

Registering will automatically enter you into any drawing you are eligible for. To register you must know the date of your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is available on your CDC card or by contacting the place where you were vaccinated.

Registration for the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is AVAILABLE HERE.

