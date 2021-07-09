Advertisement

Experts attribute heavy rain for increase in mosquitoes

The recent rain dumped on Mid-Michigan was the perfect nesting ground for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Now, those eggs are hatching.
Mosquito
Mosquito(kfyr)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the past week or so more it feels like more mosquitoes have been buzzing around. That’s because the recent rain dumped on Mid-Michigan was the perfect nesting ground for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. Now, those eggs are hatching.

Doug Reaves is the owner of R and D Landscape and has had a busy week spraying customer’s yards for mosquitoes. He said, “We had a really dry spring so they held off and then the rain we had 10 days to 2 weeks ago allowed them to come and really harvest their eggs and here they are.”

Reaves anticipates mosquitos will be here for the long haul. He said, “I think they’ll be around for the month of July. They’re calling for rain next week. So as long as we stay in a rainy cycle they’ll be around.”

Some mosquitos can carry fatal disease like EEE and West Nile Virus. MSU Entomology Professor, Ned Walker, said West Nile Virus is carried by a different kind of mosquito. The virus is reported in Michigan and is prevalent in July, August, September, and even October. EEE transmission has been increasing over the years. It’s a debilitating and even fatal virus, but the recent hatching of mosquitoes don’t carry it.

Walker said, “It’s not associated with the kinds of mosquitos that are out biting right now. The one’s we primarily we have right now are pest mosquitos. The concern is really how they effect us in terms of how we enjoy the outdoors.”

Experts said pest mosquitos can carry heartworm. Owners can protect their dog with heart worm prevention medication.

To best way to stay bite free this summer is removing any standing water near your home, use bug spray or call a professional to spray your home.

