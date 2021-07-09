Dowding Industries continues to show support for the Capital Area Humane Society

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Dowding Industries in Eaton Rapids is a big supporter of the Capital Area Humane Society. From tailgating adoption events to galas to sponsoring Take Me Home Tuesdays on Studio 10, they’re determined to increase awareness about the work that’s being done at the Capital Area Humane Society.

You can help show your support by attending the Bark and Wine Gala, presented by Dowding Industries and the Duck Lake Country Club, which will be held on Saturday, July 31st. The event starts at 6 pm and will be held at the Duck Lake Country Club in Albion. Proceeds from the event will go to the Capital Area Humane Society.

