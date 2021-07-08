Whitmer requests USDA disaster designation for several counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting a disaster designation for several Michigan counties affected by severe weather. Gov. Whitmer also requested the USDA make available any other possible aid under the Federal Crop Insurance Program or other USDA programs to help Michigan’s hard-working farmers with recovering.

“Our hardworking Michigan farmers are once again facing challenges due to weather following some of the toughest years in recent memory,” said Gov. Whitmer. “From freezing temperatures to flooding, many of our producers are finding themselves in the midst of yet another difficult growing season. A disaster designation for impacted counties would provide some much-needed support to Michigan farmers.”

The agricultural business in Michigan has faced a number of extreme weather incidents.

“The 2021 growing season has been marked by a wide range of extreme weather events, creating substantial disruption across our state’s agriculture sector,” said Chuck Lippstreu, president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association. “We appreciate Governor Whitmer for prioritizing Michigan agriculture and requesting a Secretarial Disaster Designation from USDA. This is an important step toward unlocking emergency federal assistance for those affected by natural disaster.”

A wide range of temperature swings has not helped.

“Michigan faced an unusually warm spring, several weeks of overnight frost, drought and then excessive rain that has caused severe damage throughout the state to both the sweet and tart cherry crops. This is the first time in history that Michigan cherry growers have had back-to-back crop loss due to the abnormal weather patterns,” said Julie Gordon, president of the Cherry Marketing Institute. “This has been devastating to cherry growers and they are in dire need of assistance to be able to survive through these challenging times.”

In the spring, Michigan experienced a significant period of freezing temperatures after multiple warm days, which negatively affected several crops at a crucial time in their development. Damage evaluations are still coming in, but initial reports show varying levels of damage to cherries, asparagus, and other fruit and vegetable crops.

Additionally, parts of the state’s croplands have undergone both drought and flooding, in some cases within days of each other. The storms from late June brought high winds and substantial amounts of rain in multiple areas of the state, inflicting damage to barns and agriculture infrastructure, as well as to standing crops.

Read Gov. Whitmer’s letter below.

