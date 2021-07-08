What families need to know about the Child Tax Credit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families are due to get almost two-billion dollars over the next few months from the increased Child Tax Credit. But some of them may have no idea they’re even eligible.

Anita Cobb says the extra $1,000 a year she’ll get from the increased tax credit is huge for her family.

“It really means that we’re going to be stable, we are going to make sure that we have everything we need and we don’t need to think twice about whether a bill is going to come,” Cobb said.

Cobb added that the credit gives her a greater sense of safety.

“It makes me feel safe and secure, it makes me feel very energetic, it takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Cobb said. “It is improving my mental health because now that I don’t have to think twice about whether I have everything I need to take care of my bills or if any incidentals incur.”

The credit used to only be available to parents who made enough money to file a tax return. Now, it’s expanded to everyone and the eligibility age has been raised from 16 to 17. The IRS will pay it out on a monthly basis instead of a lump sum when the tax return is filed.

Cobb said, “I think that’s going to be really important to my family because it helps me budget better, and maybe have some savings put aside for a rainy day.”

But one problem is making sure families who weren’t eligible in the past know they qualify now. That’s where groups like the capital area united way come in. David Reyes is a representative of Capital Area United Way.

Reyes said, “Capital area united way runs a program, a volunteer income tax program, and basically clients and of the families can call 2-1-1 which is a local operator line, to talk to a real person to get an appointment so they can actually file for these tax credits.”

Qualifying families will begin receiving their payments on July 15.

In order to qualify for the credit, the child you are claiming the credit for must be under the age of 17.

A qualifying child must be a son, daughter, foster child, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister, or a descendant of any of them (for example, your grandchild, niece, or nephew). An adopted child, lawfully placed with you for legal adoption, is always treated as your own child.

Individual tax payers who earn up to $75,000 per year, head of households who earn up to $112,500 per year, married tax payers or widows/widowers who make up to 150,000 a year are all eligible. Eligible families who do not normally file a tax return can use the IRS new child tax credit non-filer sign up tool by visiting, www.childtaxcredit.gov.

To see if you are eligible, click HERE.

