WATCH LIVE: MDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Series
Questions for parents and families will be answered
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is holding a COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall to answer questions for parents and families.
