Advertisement

VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police said a man jumped from roof to roof to evade them after he reportedly set at least one church cross on fire.

He’s now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes, made the harrowing jump from the roof of a church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene via air and ground.

As officers approached, at one point, the man straddled what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop.

He continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

A witness said the man was throwing his clothes off the top of of the church roof and attempting to push the cross over, but when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths
Auditors investigating accuracy of MI nursing home deaths -News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Transparency in nursing homes: Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths
Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths
Storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa is seen in Camden County, Ga.
Tropical Storm Elsa damage seen in Camden County, Ga.
Eaton Rapids schools getting $2.5 million in funding
Eaton Rapids schools getting $2.5 million in funding - News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version