USA High School Clay Target National Championships descend on Mason, MI for the week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s five days of controlled chaos, as Michigan Trapshooting Association Manager Jeff Russell likes to put it.

“This is my favorite event of the year,” Russell said. “I love having these kids here from all over the country.”

2,700 of the nation’s best high school shooters come from as far as Oregon, to as close as Portland (Michigan).

“For us, we’re 35-40 minutes from home, it’s almost like a second home for them,” said Portland coach Doug Trierweiler.

The MTA, just off US-127 in Mason, is the perfect setting.

“With the amount of space that they have and the access to Lansing with the airport, it makes it a really easy choice,” said USA Clay Target League President John Nelson.

To win this week’s event, you have to be pretty accurate.

In fact, you can’t afford to miss.

“I highly suspect that it will be perfection that will win the event,” said Nelson. “200 for 200, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a few ties for that.”

But despite the difficulty, it’s the most accessible of clay target sports.

“Some of our kids that are 6th graders are very small and we have some kids that are 6-foot-3 or 4,” said Trierweiler, “and we’ve got girls shooting with them, so this is equal opportunity, everybody can do it.”

“We say it’s a sport for all, as long as you can get the safety certification, and as long as you can shop up at the fields, we have coaches that help these kids all the year long, even if you’ve never squeezed a trigger on a shotgun before,” said Nelson.

And the sport is growing quicker than officials and volunteers could hope for.

“To see the future of our sport in trapshooting, it’s great for me,” said Russell. “I don’t even know how to describe it.”

The top 400 individuals and 80 teams will go to the championship rounds on Sunday. You can learn more about the tournament, league, and find results here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.