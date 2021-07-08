Two-Vehicle crash closes Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. & Northrup St. intersection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A two-vehicle crash Thursday around 1 a.m. has closed the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northrup Street.

News Ten crews report one of the cars involved was on fire. Two people were also seen being wheeled away by medics. Delhi Township Fire and patrol cars from Lansing Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

Stay with News 10 as this breaking news continues to develop.

