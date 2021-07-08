State Police to run first-ever trooper recruit school for licensed police officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) is now accepting applications from licensed law enforcement officers to join the 141st Trooper Recruit School, which is projected to begin in March 2022.

The 10-week recruit school, which is commonly known in law enforcement as a lateral entry school, is shorter than the current 26-week recruit school and recognizes the experience and value that prior law enforcement service brings to an agency while offering applicants an accelerated training opportunity that rewards their experience.

“As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I’m pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state.”

Thirty-five recruits will be appointed to the 141st Trooper Recruit School. To qualify, applicants must have at least two years of continuous experience as a Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) licensed officer in good standing. Because applications will be processed in the order they are received, interested applicants are urged to apply as soon as possible.

In addition to a shortened recruit school, modifications are also being made to the school environment and curriculum to provide the recruits with more autonomy and decision-making authority, encouraging important critical thinking and problem-solving skills. In a departure from previous practice, the last few weeks of recruit school will incorporate an open-campus concept in which recruits will be allowed to leave the Training Academy and will not be required to stay overnight.

For more information and to apply, click HERE.

