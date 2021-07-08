Romo and Link Added to MSU Women’s Soccer Coaching Staff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Michigan State Athletics) - Michigan State head coach Jeff Hosler announced two additions to his coaching staff with the hiring of assistant coaches Gabe Romo and Megan Link.

“I am so thrilled to add a staff with a multitude of successful experiences, including head coaching roles, that will bring additional fresh ideas and perspective to building a culture of excellence,” Hosler said.

Romo comes to Michigan State after six seasons at Kansas State in the Big 12, including two as the associate head coach. His on-field coaching duties include working with K-State’s defense and goalkeepers. Additionally, he was the staff’s key recruiter and charged with preparing the opponent scouting reports.

“Gabe carried many responsibilities in his role as associate head coach at K-State and has first-hand experience coaching and recruiting at the highest level. He thoroughly knows the youth soccer landscape throughout the Midwest and West regions,” Hosler said. “Above all, he values and works hard at the personal relationships that it takes to build a successful program with an infectious personality.”

Prior to Kansas State, Romo was the head coach head men’s and women’s soccer coach at Holy Names in Oakland, California in 2014.

From 2011-2014, Romo held various coaching positions at Kansas Wesleyan, including head men’s soccer coach. As the men’s head coach in 2013, he registered a 13-4-3 record, capturing Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) Coach of the Year honors. Romo led the Coyotes to a 2014 NAIA National Tournament appearance, earning the KCAC regular season and tournament titles.

Romo also earned head coaching experience with Lancaster (Calif.) High School in 2009-10 and La Canada (Calif.) High School in 2010-11.

He is a 2009 graduated from Kansas Wesleyan with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. During his time with the Coyotes, Romo was a four-year letterwinner and team captain in 2008 on the men’s soccer team. He helped Kansas Wesleyan to an overall record of 56-22-5 in his four seasons, including three KCAC regular season conference titles (2005, 2007 and 2008) and two KCAC tournament crowns (2005 and 2006).

Link comes to Michigan State after two seasons at Grand Valley State where she was on Hosler’s staff. As a Laker she developed and ran the goalkeeper program, assisted in team training sessions, video, and was in charge of recruiting the lower Midwest and Southeast regions. In an abbreviated 2020-21 season, she helped GVSU to a 6-1-1 overall record, including a GLIAC Tournament title. Link was also selected and graduated from the United Soccer Coaches prestigious program, 30 under 30.

“I have been really fortunate to work closely with Megan the last couple of years and excited to have her join me at Michigan State. She is a proactive learner and has grown into one of the best young coaches at any level. While having an expansive role at GVSU, she is an elite goalkeeper trainer. Familiarity with each other and the continuity of culture and ideas will be a huge benefit to this program,” Hosler said of Link.

In 2019, the Lakers won the NCAA Division II National Championship and the coaching staff earned United Soccer Coaches National Staff of the Year. Under the guidance of Link, GVSU goalkeeper Jessica Radice earned D2CCA All-America honors and garnered all-conference honors. During that national championship season, the Lakers recorded 19 shutouts, leading the nation in scoring defense.

Prior to coming to GVSU, Link was the head coach at Southwest Baptist (NCAA Division II) for four seasons. During her tenure, the Bearcats compiled a team GPA of 3.5 or higher in all four years, while she helped produce two United Soccer Coaches All-Region players, 16 All-MIAA players and two first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees. She also guided her team to a Top-25 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches national poll.

In 2014, she began her coaching career, serving as a goalkeeper coach for the Missouri Youth Soccer Association and ODP soccer for one year before joining the staff at Quincy (NCAA Division II) as the assistant coach.

Link was a four-year starter as a goalkeeper for the Bearcats as a player, graduating in 2013. She then continued her playing career professionally as the starting keeper for Afturlding Football Club in the Icelandic Premier League.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

