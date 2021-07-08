New ‘Foosball Field’ in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Lace up your shoes because there is a new sport in town- Human Foosball!

You can play it with family at friends at the Howe Memorial Park in Eaton Rapids.

The rules are simple: Players need to get in position and hold onto the PVC pole with both hands at all time.

The game starts by rolling the ball into play from the mid-court starting area.

You can only use your feet to kick the ball into the goal.

Play continues until penalty occurs, the ball is out of reach or out of bounds, or a goal is scored.

Because the fame of foosball is simple, organizers say its a sport for all ages.

“It offers multi generational usage, so anybody that can stand tall enough to be on the bar can play. There’s really no minimum or maximum age and it’s something fun, easy,” said Lindsey Zeller, the Eaton Rapids Quality of Life Director.

The city hopes to create a second field and a foosball field in the future.

