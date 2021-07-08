Advertisement

In My View 7-8-21: Top area high school football players

McIntosh, Wilson, Davis and Holtz - where to they land?
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with MLive about the top four mid-Michigan high school football players heading into this season which begins seven weeks from tonight. 

MLive ranks Michigan’s top 50 high school football recruits for 2022.

DeWitt’s Tommy McIntosh is #17

East Lansing’s Ambrose Wilson is #37

Holt’s Malachi Davis is #41

and DeWitt quarterback Tyler Holtz, who I believe may be the best of them all, is #42. 

And I agree, these are clearly the top four mid-Michigan players heading into the coming season.

