Advertisement

In My View 7-7-21: MSU must go all-in with new laws

MSU says it will educate its athletes and I say it better be a whole lot more.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State needs to be all-in for the new name image and likeness laws in college sports. 

MSU says it will educate its athletes and I say it better be a whole lot more. The big name schools will make sure donors and sponsors pour in the money to the key athletes.

Can MSU find those that are Spartans who can offer similar deals?  If not it will be a big recruiting disadvantage, in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why

Latest News

In My View 7-8-21: Top area high school football players
IMV 7-7-21: Tigers closing in on .500 record
IMV Tigers above 500 - News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
In My View 7-7-21: Tigers closing in on .500 record
IMV 7-6-21: Hunter Dickinson's return to Ann Arbor
IMV 7-6-21 - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version