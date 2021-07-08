In My View 7-7-21: MSU must go all-in with new laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State needs to be all-in for the new name image and likeness laws in college sports.

MSU says it will educate its athletes and I say it better be a whole lot more. The big name schools will make sure donors and sponsors pour in the money to the key athletes.

Can MSU find those that are Spartans who can offer similar deals? If not it will be a big recruiting disadvantage, in my view.

