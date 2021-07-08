MSU wrongful termination case dropped by Court of Appeals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An appeal by a former Spartan football staff member alleging wrongful termination has been dropped by the state Court of Appeals.

Curtis Blackwell was the team’s director of college advancement and performance until 2017.

Blackwell was suing former coach Mark Dantonio, former athletic director Mark Hollis, former president Lou Anna K Simon, and current athletic director Bill Beekman.

He claimed he was wrongfully terminated, saying the school used him as a fall guy as it dealt with allegations of sexual assault against three football players.

The court says Blackwell’s lawyer failed to file a brief on time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.