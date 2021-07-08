Advertisement

Michigan man sentenced to 60 months in prison for attacking teenager

(WTVG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monroe, Mich. (WILX) - Lee Mouat, a man from Newport, Michigan, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for attacking a group of teenagers. Mouat pleaded guilty to the assault in March.

According to the plea agreement Mouat, 43, approached a group of teenagers at a state park in Monroe. He called the teenagers (who were all Black) racial slurs multiple times and told them they had no right to use the public beach they were attending. There was a heated exchange of words, during which Mouat was heard to say “Black lives don’t matter,” and “This is my beach, n-----!”

Mouat then retrieved a bike lock from his vehicle and struck one of the teenagers with it, which broke the victim’s jaw, knocked out several teeth, and lacerated his face. Mouat swung the bike lock at another teenager as well but missed. Police then arrived and stopped the attack.

“The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate-fueled violent crimes like this have no place in our communities”

“Combating hate crimes and protecting individual’s civil rights is one of the top priorities of the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “Mouat was held accountable for his violent and hateful actions due to the collaborative efforts of the FBI, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
One dead after two-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived

Latest News

Training to help nurses treat survivors
Training to help nurses treat survivors
Families work to secure child tax credit
Families work to secure child tax credit
Positive Parenting: 'CALM' nurses save day for anxious kids
Positive Parenting: 'CALM' nurses save day for anxious kids
Jared Rapp was a law student at Michigan State University at the time of the incident. Today,...
MSU wants to increase Michigan’s sexual assault nurse examiners