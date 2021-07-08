Michigan man sentenced to 60 months in prison for attacking teenager

Monroe, Mich. (WILX) - Lee Mouat, a man from Newport, Michigan, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for attacking a group of teenagers. Mouat pleaded guilty to the assault in March.

According to the plea agreement Mouat, 43, approached a group of teenagers at a state park in Monroe. He called the teenagers (who were all Black) racial slurs multiple times and told them they had no right to use the public beach they were attending. There was a heated exchange of words, during which Mouat was heard to say “Black lives don’t matter,” and “This is my beach, n-----!”

Mouat then retrieved a bike lock from his vehicle and struck one of the teenagers with it, which broke the victim’s jaw, knocked out several teeth, and lacerated his face. Mouat swung the bike lock at another teenager as well but missed. Police then arrived and stopped the attack.

“The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate-fueled violent crimes like this have no place in our communities”

“Combating hate crimes and protecting individual’s civil rights is one of the top priorities of the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “Mouat was held accountable for his violent and hateful actions due to the collaborative efforts of the FBI, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Justice.”

