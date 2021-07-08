Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalls product due to processor licenses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety bulletin recalling marijuana products processed by 3843 Euclid, LLC, a Bay City-based medical marijuana processor facility and an adult-use marijuana processor, due to the use of unapproved testing and sampling methods.

On March 23, marijuana-infused/edible marijuana products known as “Covert Cups” were sampled for safety compliance testing at the facility. On March 29, passing compliance test results were entered into the statewide monitoring system.

On April 2, 2021, the MRA performed a compliance check and saw approximately 10,000 Covert Cups in the safe room vault area that were in non-opaque yellow, clear, or silver final consumer packaging. The MRA’s review of the certificate of analysis for Covert Cups only shows photographs of the product in the yellow consumer packaging, not the clear or silver packaging.

Therefore, it was found that this sample was not representative of the entire production batch.

The involved packages of infused edible products were dispersed to numerous marijuana sales locations throughout Michigan, including four in the Lansing area. Details of the recalled products, along with the location and dates of sale, can be found in the document below.

All recalled products will have a label that shows the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product along with the tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Buyers who have these products in their possession should return them to the provisioning center or marijuana retailer where they were purchased for appropriate disposal. Provisioning centers must notify patients and caregivers who bought these products of the recall. Marijuana retailers must display the applicable portions of the recall notice for their establishment on the sales floor, visible to all customers for 30 days.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms following the use of these products should immediately report their symptoms and product use to their physician.

Consumers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

An MRA investigation is still ongoing and may result in added future recalls.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.