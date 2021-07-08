Advertisement

Love Lansing Like a Local with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy live music this summer with the LSO
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau launched a new campaign, “Love Lansing Like a Local” that highlights dozens of area attractions and activities that are open in the Lansing area. Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week on Studio 10 is arts and culture and we’re highlighting the Lansing Symphony Orchestra. You can enjoy live music this summer at various events with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

Be sure to tune in to Studio 10 as we’ll be highlighting a different category of the campaign each week. Other categories that will be featured soon include parks & gardens, golf and more.

