Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announced hours open to the public, with free admission beginning on July 8.

No advance appointments will be needed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The center will encourage, but no longer require face masks during guests’ visits based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recission of emergency orders on June 22.

“Please know that the safety of our staff and visitors remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC, including physical distancing, cleaning, and sanitization,” the Center said in a statement.

In addition to on-site activities, the center is inviting the public to join them for summer outdoor Artist Talks, Pop Up Art Shops, Art Adventures, and ArtPath 2021 in partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The center’s website now includes virtual student art exhibitions, classes, art purchasing options, and tours of exhibitions.

Learn more HERE.

