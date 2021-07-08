Advertisement

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center reopening

The center will encourage, but no longer require face masks during visits.
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center(Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announced hours open to the public, with free admission beginning on July 8.

No advance appointments will be needed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The center will encourage, but no longer require face masks during guests’ visits based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recission of emergency orders on June 22.

“Please know that the safety of our staff and visitors remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC, including physical distancing, cleaning, and sanitization,” the Center said in a statement.

In addition to on-site activities, the center is inviting the public to join them for summer outdoor Artist Talks, Pop Up Art Shops, Art Adventures, and ArtPath 2021 in partnership with the City of Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The center’s website now includes virtual student art exhibitions, classes, art purchasing options, and tours of exhibitions.

Learn more HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why

Latest News

Changes could be coming to planned Meridian development
Changes could be coming to planned Meridian development - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
An appeal by a former Spartan football staff member alleging wrongful termination has been...
MSU wrongful termination case dropped by Court of Appeals
Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths
Auditors investigating accuracy of MI nursing home deaths -News 10 at 6 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Transparency in nursing homes: Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths
Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths