Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth will increase participation with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative

(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Thursday, the Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced he will increase participation and collaboration with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative (VCI). This comes after a rise in gun violence in the Lansing area.

ICSO has a detective that will dedicate approximately 50% of the work week working specifically with Lansing Police VCI. Ingham County will also on occasion, and as needed, assign a uniform patrol deputy to work in conjunction with the team.

“Partnerships like this create a shared vision that includes crime reduction and a more positive public perception of law enforcement. I would like to thank Sheriff Wriggelsworth and his staff for their support on this continuing effort to curb the violence not only Lansing but Ingham County as a whole” Interim Lansing Police Chief Sosebee

The collaboration between the two departments will effort throughout the summer and adjust dedication resources accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
One dead after two-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived

Latest News

Whitmer requests USDA disaster designation for counties impacted by severe weather.
Whitmer requests USDA disaster designation for several counties
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a health and safety bulletin recalling marijuana...
Marijuana Regulatory Agency recalls product due to processor licenses
MDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Series
WATCH LIVE: MDHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall Series
State Police to run first-ever trooper recruit school for licensed police officers
State Police to run first-ever trooper recruit school for licensed police officers