Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth will increase participation with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- Thursday, the Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth announced he will increase participation and collaboration with the Lansing Police Department Violent Crime Initiative (VCI). This comes after a rise in gun violence in the Lansing area.

ICSO has a detective that will dedicate approximately 50% of the work week working specifically with Lansing Police VCI. Ingham County will also on occasion, and as needed, assign a uniform patrol deputy to work in conjunction with the team.

“Partnerships like this create a shared vision that includes crime reduction and a more positive public perception of law enforcement. I would like to thank Sheriff Wriggelsworth and his staff for their support on this continuing effort to curb the violence not only Lansing but Ingham County as a whole” Interim Lansing Police Chief Sosebee

The collaboration between the two departments will effort throughout the summer and adjust dedication resources accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.