Former MSU Gymnast Joins Current Staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State gymnastics coach Mike Rowe has added former Spartan standout Alina Cartwright as a volunteer assistant coach. Cartwright is a native of Naperville, Illinois and she returns to MSU from Alaska Anchorage, where she was an assistant coach the past four years. She was a four year letter winner for the Spartans from 2012-2015.

