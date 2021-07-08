Advertisement

Former MSU Gymnast Joins Current Staff

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State gymnastics coach Mike Rowe has added former Spartan standout Alina Cartwright as a volunteer assistant coach. Cartwright is a native of Naperville, Illinois and she returns to MSU from Alaska Anchorage, where she was an assistant coach the past four years. She was a four year letter winner for the Spartans from 2012-2015.

