Eaton Rapids schools getting $2.5 million in funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids Public Schools will get $2.5 million dollars from federal relief funding.

The district says some of that will help keep buildings sanitized when kids return.

They are also investing in programs to help students affected by the pandemic catch up on learning.

“We’ve just been delighted by knowing that the money is there,” said “We’ve been planning for four months to be able to pull this off knowing that the money is there, not knowing when it would be released.”

The district also says it is buying a new English curriculum for kindergarten through 5th grade.

The federal funding is being used to train teachers on it over the summer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.