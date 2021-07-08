Advertisement

Eaton Rapids schools getting $2.5 million in funding

The district says some of that will help keep buildings sanitized when kids return.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton Rapids Public Schools will get $2.5 million dollars from federal relief funding.

They are also investing in programs to help students affected by the pandemic catch up on learning.

“We’ve just been delighted by knowing that the money is there,” said “We’ve been planning for four months to be able to pull this off knowing that the money is there, not knowing when it would be released.”

The district also says it is buying a new English curriculum for kindergarten through 5th grade.

The federal funding is being used to train teachers on it over the summer.

