East Lansing seeking citizen volunteers to serve on advisory boards

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is in need of citizen volunteers to serve on several of its advisory boards and commissions. Only a handful of spots are available, but community members interested in serving the city through civic engagement are encouraged to apply.

Even if a preferred board or commission does not have a vacancy, community members are encouraged to apply as applications are kept on file to fill vacancies when they occur.

A list of the open seats is available online on the City’s website.

Most of the boards and commissions meet monthly and do not require prior experience.

Interested community members can apply for a board or commission by submitting an application online or may contact Emily Gordon at (517) 319-6869 or egordon@cityofeastlansing.com for more information.

