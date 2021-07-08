Advertisement

Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The mother of convicted killer Steven Avery died Thursday, according to Avery’s attorney.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. Zellner says her passing comes a day before Steven Avery’s birthday.

Dolores Avery and her family were featured in the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” about Steven Avery’s trial and appeal. She maintained her son’s innocence in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach. Halbach, a freelance photographer, reported to the Avery Salvage Yard on Oct. 31, 2005, to photograph a vehicle for a magazine. Investigators say her remains were found in a burn pit on the Avery property.

WBAY reported that a Court of Appeals decision is pending in Steven Avery’s latest appeal of his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

Zellner says a new witness has come forward alleging he saw Teresa Halbach’s vehicle planted at the Avery Salvage Yard after her murder. Zellner says the new evidence points shows Steven Avery’s nephew, Bobby Dassey, was involved in the murder and framing of Avery.

Zellner filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District II asking to stay the appeal so Avery can file a motion disclosing new evidence of what’s known as a Brady violation and to introduce a third-party suspect.

Click here for more on the new witness statements.

Avery’s other nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted of killing Halbach. He will be able to ask for parole in 2048. Dassey appealed his conviction up to the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear his case. Dassey’s attorneys are now asking Gov. Tony Evers to consider clemency or early release. They argue Dassey’s confession to the crime was coerced by detectives. Dassey was 16 at the time of his confession and considered to be low IQ. Click here for more on the Brendan Dassey request for clemency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vehicle Crash At MLK Jr. Blvd & Northrup St
One dead after two-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. & Northrup
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’
Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling appeared for arraignment in a...
Appling probable cause conference waived

Latest News

Fire tornado seen in Calif. wildfire
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse