Changes could be coming to planned Meridian development

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township is finally trying to move forward with the long-awaited village of Okemos project. But now, another speedbump.

The developer wants less space for retail and more space for apartments.

News 10 spoke with people in Okemos Wednesday on the change to the project.

The Department of Community Planning and Development in Meridian held a public hearing Wednesday night to discuss the long-awaited village of Okemos project. The project is supposed to bring apartments, shopping and restaurants between Okemos Road and Clinton Methodist Street.

The developer recently proposed a reduction of commercial space in order to allow more housing. But long-time resident Lynne Page says she’s concerned adding multi-family dwellings doesn’t fit with the culture of Okemos.

“Really, the character of Meridian Township is based on single family residential neighborhoods,” Page said. “It has to be the right fit, otherwise it undermines the community rather than adding to it.”

Lucy Maillette says she’s OK with whatever changes need to be made, she just wants to see that area revitalized.

“I think that residential space could still be good, but I also think we need mixed-use properties,” Maillette said. “However we can make it happen; I will support that.”

Tim Schmitt is the Meridian Township Community Planning and Development Director.

Schmitt said, “There are people that are opposed to the changes and there are people that are supportive of the proposed project. What we’re trying to find out is where there is a good project that has the support of the public. We still have some work to do, I think.”

With little to no movement on the project over the last year Schmitt says the goal is to get things rolling before the end of 2021.

Schmitt said, “The developer would very much like to get under construction still this year-- and there’s a very good chance that could happen. But, there’s a lot of work ahead of us this summer and the fall.”

Even though she doesn’t agree with changes to the project, Page said she’s grateful Meridian Township is willing to take her thoughts into consideration.

Page said, “I think it’s very good for residents to have input into something that’s considered a minor amendment that totally changes the character of the development.”

Maillette said, “I think there’s a lot of feeling in the community about that space and we all want to see it become revitalized.”

Schmitt says he will heavily consider the public’s comments and work with the developer to make any changes as necessary.

Information on the project may be examined at the department of community planning and development meeting.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.