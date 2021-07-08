Advertisement

Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths

Michigan says more than 5,600 residents and 77 staff members have died.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State auditors are now investigating the accuracy of state-reported coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes.

The move comes after a request by House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Several Republican lawmakers have criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policy of letting COVID-19 patients into long-term care homes.

Michigan says more than 5,600 residents and 77 staff members have died, which makes up 29% of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths.

There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections.

