Auditors investigating accuracy of Michigan nursing home coronavirus deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State auditors are now investigating the accuracy of state-reported coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes.

The move comes after a request by House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Several Republican lawmakers have criticized Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policy of letting COVID-19 patients into long-term care homes.

Michigan says more than 5,600 residents and 77 staff members have died, which makes up 29% of the state’s total COVID-19 deaths.

There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections.

