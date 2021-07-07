Used car prices soaring, repair shops seeing backlogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The microchip shortage is not just affecting new car sales. Used car prices are soaring. Pre-owned dealerships are dependent on people trading in their old rides when they upgrade.

Due to current circumstances, this makes their inventory very limited.

One local shopper tells News 10 she is trying to buy a car after totaling her old one. Heather Lyons is looking at prices and says they are up more than $4,000 compared to last year.

“The price, it really is bad,” Lyons said. “My car payment last time for a decent vehicle was something I could afford and this time it’s going to be a crappier vehicle for more than I was paying before.”

Many people say they are now trying to fix up their cars instead of buying new ones.

Because of this, some Lansing repair shops say it can take up to three weeks or more before they can work on new customers’ cars.

