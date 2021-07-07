Advertisement

Used car prices soaring, repair shops seeing backlogs

Due to the microchip shortage, inventory is very limited.
This Nov. 15, 2020 photo shows a long row of unsold used Highlander sports-utility vehicles...
This Nov. 15, 2020 photo shows a long row of unsold used Highlander sports-utility vehicles sits at a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. In 2021, high demand and low supply have driven up used vehicle prices so much that many are now selling for more than their original sticker price when they were new. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(WSAW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The microchip shortage is not just affecting new car sales. Used car prices are soaring. Pre-owned dealerships are dependent on people trading in their old rides when they upgrade.

Due to current circumstances, this makes their inventory very limited.

One local shopper tells News 10 she is trying to buy a car after totaling her old one. Heather Lyons is looking at prices and says they are up more than $4,000 compared to last year.

“The price, it really is bad,” Lyons said. “My car payment last time for a decent vehicle was something I could afford and this time it’s going to be a crappier vehicle for more than I was paying before.”

Many people say they are now trying to fix up their cars instead of buying new ones.

Because of this, some Lansing repair shops say it can take up to three weeks or more before they can work on new customers’ cars.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer visiting Macomb Co. to sign school funding bill, promote parks investment
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
A corridor of I-275 from the sky.
Revive I-275 underway in Metro Detroit
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm continuing push for Biden’s $1.2T infrastructure plan