Tigers Take Series From Texas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Greg Soto pitched the final two innings picking up his seventh save as the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Texas Rangers, 5-3 Wednesday afternoon in Arlington. The Tigers won two out of three in the series and now stand 31-23 in their last 54 games and 40-47 overall. Kyle Funkhouser in relief of Casey Mize improved his record to 3-0. Jonathan Schoop broke a 2-2 with a two run bloop single in the fifth inning and the Tigers never looked back. They move on to Minnesota for a four game series with the Twins prior to the all star break. First game Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.