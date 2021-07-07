Advertisement

Tigers Take Series From Texas

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta throws to the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Greg Soto pitched the final two innings picking up his seventh save as the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Texas Rangers, 5-3 Wednesday afternoon in Arlington. The Tigers won two out of three in the series and now stand 31-23 in their last 54 games and 40-47 overall. Kyle Funkhouser in relief of Casey Mize improved his record to 3-0. Jonathan Schoop broke a 2-2 with a two run bloop single in the fifth inning and the Tigers never looked back. They move on to Minnesota for a four game series with the Twins prior to the all star break. First game Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston plant threatened nearby housing

Latest News

Lansing Native and Milwaukee Buck Bryn Forbes adds to the short list of Lansing natives to play...
Sexton’s Bryn Forbes adds to list of Lansing natives in NBA Finals
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
More Injury Issues For The Tigers
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE - This June 26, 2015, file photo, shows the Cleveland...
Indians Lose Another Key Player
Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns to Stan Wawrinka, of Switzerland, during the...
Federer Out at Wimbledon