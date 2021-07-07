Sexton’s Bryn Forbes adds to list of Lansing natives in NBA Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former J.W. Sexton High School and Michigan State University baller Bryn Forbes is part of history: just like everyone else on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, it’s his first NBA Finals appearance.

Carlton Valentine, his high school coach, says no one deserves the chance for a ring more.

“There’s a lot of hard work and dedication that went behind him getting to where he is,” said Valentine.

Valentine says that effort came from his mother Sue, who worked hard to start her own business.

When she wasn’t home, they would take care of Bryn.

“Bryn would spend a lot of time with us, like we went on family vacations together,” said Valentine.

Even before the high school days, Valentine saw that passion on the floor, as Bryn’s personal coach when he was around 8.

“I couldn’t make this up if I wanted to, he made 99 out of 100 free throws. He was so mad that he missed the one, and he wanted to do it again. I told him, ‘we’ll do it next time. I’m tired.’”

He’s glad to see that all that hard work has paid off.

“It’s just super rewarding to know that someone you worked with from the age of 8 years old is playing in the NBA Finals. It’s unbelievable...If you’re a kid growing up in Lansing, you can look at that and say ‘hey, maybe I have a chance to get to the NBA Finals.”

Valentine says it’s even motivated his son Denzel, who plays for the Chicago Bulls.

“All he was telling me the other day was ‘man I want to get to the NBA Finals,’ so it’s not only inspiring for young kids, it’s inspiring for everybody who’s in that realm of playing in the NBA to get to the Finals.”

