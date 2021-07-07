Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings for several Mid-Michigan areas.

The warnings include:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clinton and Gratiot Counties until 2:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ingham County until 9:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Jackson County until 9:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shiawassee County until 2:45 p.m.

Here are some tips to stay safe during a Tornado Warning:

Go to your basement or lowest level of your home.

Keep away from windows.

Cover yourself with a blanket for protection.

Get out of mobile homes and go to a sturdy shelter.

After a tornado:

Stay away from downed power lines.

Stay out of damaged buildings.

Do not use matches or lighters.

Keep your family together.

