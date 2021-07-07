Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches for several Mid-Michigan areas

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings for several Mid-Michigan areas.

The warnings include:

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clinton and Gratiot Counties until 2:15 p.m.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Ingham County until 9:00 p.m.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Jackson County until 9:00 p.m.
  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shiawassee County until 2:45 p.m.

Here are some tips to stay safe during a Tornado Warning:

  • Go to your basement or lowest level of your home.
  • Keep away from windows.
  • Cover yourself with a blanket for protection.
  • Get out of mobile homes and go to a sturdy shelter.

After a tornado:

  • Stay away from downed power lines.
  • Stay out of damaged buildings.
  • Do not use matches or lighters.
  • Keep your family together.

Stay with WILX for updates and see the active radar here.

