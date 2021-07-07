Sec. Benson announces return of in-person appointments, extended hours and renewal periods

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the return of in-person appointments among advances to the department’s service-driven operating model, and applauded the bipartisan support for legislation that affirms the model.

Starting July 19, branches will have additional hours of operation, an hour earlier on some days and an hour later on others. As of July 1, for an additional four years, the vast majority of residents will not need an in-person appointment to renew a state ID or driver’s license with a new photo, as the eight-year renewal period has been extended to 12 years. In those cases, the renewal can be done at self-service stations or from the comfort of their home.

Michiganders can schedule office visits online, by calling 888-SOS-MICH, or by stopping by an office and speaking with staff members. When residents arrive at offices unannounced, staff will be able to serve them at once if there is availability, tell them when the next opening is and invite them to wait inside or come back, or assist them to schedule a return visit at a convenient time, often as early as the next day.

Benson also announced the following two advances to the model:

Offices will soon offer additional hours, opening earlier and closing later to address the transaction backlog caused by the pandemic. From July 19 to Sept 30, all offices will stay open until 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and open at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Current office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Residents who want to schedule visits at these times will be able to do so online, by phone, or in-person starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays when the extra hours for the entire following week will become available.

Most driver’s licenses and state IDs with an expiration date on or after July 1 can now be renewed without an office visit, thanks to a technology upgrade. More than 1,600 Michiganders have already taken advantage of the upgrade and renewed their license or ID online or at a self-service station now that in-person visits for new photos are only required every 12 years instead of every eight. Residents who recently received a renewal mailer saying they need to renew in person are encouraged to first try renewing online or at a self-service station, as mailers sent before July couldn’t reflect the change until it took effect.



“We will continue to announce more changes in the future as we emerge into this post-pandemic era,” Benson said in closing. “I’m grateful for all of those around the state who are working with us to ensure we are adequately, effectively, and efficiently providing in-person services in all transactions available for all of our residents.”

Benson’s announcement can be viewed on the WILX Facebook page HERE.

