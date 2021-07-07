Revive I-275 underway in Metro Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, a massive construction project is underway in the Detroit area.

The $270 million “Revive 275 Project” will include the repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of the freeway from Will Carleton Road in Flat Rock to Six Mile Road in Livonia

The Michigan Department of Transportation says I-275 is nearly 50 years old and the original surface has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and the surfaces and beams need repair work.

