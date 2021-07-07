Advertisement

Revive I-275 underway in Metro Detroit

The Revive 275 project will span four years.
A corridor of I-275 from the sky.
A corridor of I-275 from the sky.(Revive275.org)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, a massive construction project is underway in the Detroit area.

The $270 million “Revive 275 Project” will include the repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of the freeway from Will Carleton Road in Flat Rock to Six Mile Road in Livonia

The Michigan Department of Transportation says I-275 is nearly 50 years old and the original surface has been paved over with asphalt. I-275′s bridges are also nearly 50 years old, and the surfaces and beams need repair work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
Lansing Police confirmed to News 10 someone has been shot just a few blocks west of the state...
19-year-old left with gunshot wound to head after incident only blocks away from Capitol

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer visiting Macomb Co. to sign school funding bill, promote parks investment
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
This Nov. 15, 2020 photo shows a long row of unsold used Highlander sports-utility vehicles...
Used car prices soaring, repair shops seeing backlogs
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm continuing push for Biden’s $1.2T infrastructure plan