911 calls of fatal fireworks accident that left goaltender dead are released

Three calls reveal that Matiss Kivlenieks was hit with a firework before “getting ready to go into convulsions.”
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game vs New York, in this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday, July 5, 2021, that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night, July 4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)((AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NOVI, Mich. (WILX) - A July 4th fireworks malfunction took the life of Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kivlenieks was at a gathering Sunday night in Novi when there was some type of malfunction, according to Novi police.

Initially, the cause of death was reported as blunt force trauma as Kivlenieks slipped and fell as he got out of a hot tub at the home.

Novi PD has since released 911 calls made from the home.

“Fireworks misfire,” one caller said in describing the incident. When asked if the person struck was conscious, the caller asked others nearby before replying, “He’s conscious, he’s conscious.”

In a second, more frantic, call, an additional caller asks: “Hey we have someone who was hit by a firework. Can you come here immediately?” The dispatcher replied, “We’re already aware of it. Is he awake and talking to you?”

The caller says there is a nurse at the scene and that Kivlenieks is breathing but is “doing not very good.”

In the third call released, dispatchers called a third person, saying 911 got a call from their phone line.

The person who answered told Novi police to “come to the house right now.” That caller said Kivlenieks was “hit with fireworks” in describing the situation, adding “he’s getting ready to go into convulsions.”

Police have redacted some of the audio from the phone calls, including the location of the incident. The Columbus Dispatch has reported the home was that of former Detroit Red Wing goaltender Manny Legace, who now serves as goaltending coach for the Blue Jackets.

Currently, police do not believe that the person who launched the fireworks was consuming alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.

