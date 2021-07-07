In My View 7-7-21: Tigers closing in on .500 record

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a horrible start, the Detroit Tigers went on a 30-22 run from May 8 on. Now they are closing in on a .500 record - something they haven’t seen in years.

Their next 23 games are against some of the worst teams in all of Major League Baseball and I think they could actually finish with a winning season after their 162 games are played.

