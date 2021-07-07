Advertisement

In My View 7-7-21: Tigers closing in on .500 record

A .500 record is something they have not seen in years.
(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a horrible start, the Detroit Tigers went on a 30-22 run from May 8 on. Now they are closing in on a .500 record - something they haven’t seen in years. 

Their next 23 games are against some of the worst teams in all of Major League Baseball and I think they could actually finish with a winning season after their 162 games are played.

