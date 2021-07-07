In My View 7-6-21: Hunter Dickinson’s return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Was the NBA Championship and Big Ten men’s title for next season decided earlier today?

Hunter Dickinson pulled his name out of the NBA draft and is returning to Michigan’s basketball team next season. The stellar Michigan freshman got the Wolverines to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament and won the Big Ten title.

I’m sure Michigan is going to be easily ranked to win the Big Ten title with him back and may have been even without him. They may very well be picked to be the top team in the nation, purportedly they have the number one recruiting class in the nation coming to Ann Arbor.

For all the problems that Michigan has been having with football in recent years, the basketball teams of Juwan Howard are getting closer and closer to a national title.

Michigan’s firepower next season should be awesome with Dickinson returning to pick up where he left off.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.