In My View 7-6-21: Hunter Dickinson’s return

What a boost for the Wolverines who may well be picked number one in the nation in pre-season polls let alone the Big Ten.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Was the NBA Championship and Big Ten men’s title for next season decided earlier today?

Hunter Dickinson pulled his name out of the NBA draft and is returning to Michigan’s basketball team next season. The stellar Michigan freshman got the Wolverines to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament and won the Big Ten title.

I’m sure Michigan is going to be easily ranked to win the Big Ten title with him back and may have been even without him. They may very well be picked to be the top team in the nation, purportedly they have the number one recruiting class in the nation coming to Ann Arbor.

For all the problems that Michigan has been having with football in recent years, the basketball teams of Juwan Howard are getting closer and closer to a national title.

Michigan’s firepower next season should be awesome with Dickinson returning to pick up where he left off.

