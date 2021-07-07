MSU Vet Clinic no longer taking new chemotherapy patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Veterinary Medical Center is suspending one of it’s two oncology services, medical and radiation.

The medical oncology department, which provides chemotherapy in pets with cancer, is no longer taking new patients.

MSU said in a statement it had “unplanned faculty vacancies” and the decision was made “to ensure continuity of care for current medical oncology patients.”

Veterinarians who refer cancer patients to MSU were surprised by the decision.

“It’s a major loss because cancer is one of the major killers, especially of dogs. It’s the number one killer of dogs. Number two in cats,” said Gail Wolfe, Bennett Road Animal Clinic owner.

She said now people will have to go to Ann Arbor or metro Detroit.

“They are frequent trips. You have to go, in the beginning, several times a week,” said Wolfe.

The radiation oncology service isn’t affected by the change.

The College of Veterinary Medicine supports an expansion of the clinical oncology faculty.

The clinic hopes to begin taking new patients when more people are hired.

