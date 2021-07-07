More than 1 million Michiganders have signed up for the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the governor’s office announced that more than one million people have signed up for the MI Shot to Win sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes offers any Michigander who was vaccinated against COVID-19 since Dec. 1, 2020 a chance to win cash prizes, one of which is the grand prize of $2 million dollars. Altogether the lottery-style raffle gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.

To encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes also includes 30 Daily Drawing prizes worth $50,000 for those who get their first dose during the sweepstakes.

As of July 6, the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes has received 1,001,149 applicants for the grand prizes, with 44,966 young Michiganders signed up for the scholarship drawing.

The sweepstakes began Thursday, July 1, and ends on Aug. 3, 2021.

Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings is at: www.MIShotToWin.com. The first round of winners, including the recipient of a $1 million drawing, will be publicly announced Monday, July 12. More details about the announcement of the winners is pending.

“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” said Governor Whitmer. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”

The sweepstakes will hold a number of drawings including:

$1 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – July 10

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

$2 Million Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

$50,000 Daily Drawing

Entry dates: July 1 – August 3

Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.

Scholarship Drawings

Entry dates: July 1 – July 30

Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.

The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.

To enter the sweepstakes by phone, please call the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes Hotline:

Call: 888-535-6136 (press 1)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday,

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

