More Injury Issues For The Tigers

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase, right, celebrates his three run inside-the-park home run with Miguel Cabrera (24) and Jonathan Schoop, middle in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have placed rookie center fielder Daz Cameron on the 10-day injured list and transferred right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL. Cameron sprained his right big toe when he ran into the wall during pregame workouts before the series opener in Texas. Turnbull threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18. He’s been on the IL the past month with a strained right forearm and started feeling symptoms again during his throwing program. Infielder-outfielder Niko Goodrum was reinstated from the 10-day IL after being out with a left finger tendon injury.

