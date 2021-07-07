Advertisement

Mid-Michigan intersections deemed dangerous

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Airport Rd. and Boardman Rd. in Blackman Township made the top of the list for the most dangerous intersections in Jackson County.

The county transportation department is looking into making improvements but they say they don’t have enough money, and further says it can only afford to maintain the roads it already has.

Yet the intersection is one of 20 dangerous intersections listed in the Michigan State Police (MSP) annual high crash intersection report. Data from the MSP shows there were 28 crashes at the intersection in 2020.

Officials say more funding is needed to make the improvements.

Christopher J. Bolt and Angela Kline from the Jackson County Transportation Department explained how problematic the intersection has been.

“Last year there were 272 intersection crashes throughout Jackson County,” Bolt said. “The worst intersection is at Airport and Boardman roads. The Jackson County Road Commission and MDOT are considering adding a roundabout to slow drivers down.”

Kline said, “I think we’re pushing to do roundabouts because they do alleviate congestion, the flow is better but they have less contact points or crash points.”

North West Ave. at Ganson St. and Monroe St. reported 42 total crashes last year. Brandon Hewitt, an attorney with Michigan Auto Law, represents crash victims and says he has seen a pattern.

“Number of lanes, speed limit, clarity of the lights, if it’s a left turn signal controlling the intersection instead of a straight normal light,” Hewitt said. “People are going to be familiar with them, they might travel them on a daily basis so just knowing these are dangerous intersections where a lot of crashes happen. If we can get people to slow down a little bit, be more aware when approaching the intersection.”

The County Road Commission says they know how to fix the problem, but being able to afford the fixes is another issue.

“When it comes to building a roundabout that can come to $300,000 to $600,000 or so,” Bolt said. “That can be very expensive. We get enough money to take care of the road system we have and of course, with potholes out there, that’s becoming more and more difficult to do.”

MDOT and the County Road Commission will work together to fix the intersection at Airport and Boardman. Both departments still need to examine the intersection, but if all goes well a roundabout will be built here sometime next year.

We also got data for dangerous intersections in Ingham County. The worst intersections, with 41 crashes last year, are South Martin Luther King at West Holmes Road and East Saginaw at North Homer Street.

Jolly Road at Cedar Street had 26 crashes, while Saginaw at Frandor had 22.

