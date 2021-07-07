Advertisement

Meet Grand Ledge’s newest landscaper: Al Durham, AKA ‘A Guy With A Mullet’

Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos
Al Durham poses for a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos(Heather Kanillopoolos (https://www.heatherkan.com))
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge has a new landscaper with a classic look. Al Durham, also known as “A Guy With A Mullet,” started a landscaping business on the side to raise money to buy a Harley, but little did he know this would become his livelihood.

After a photoshoot with Heather Kanillopoolos went viral, his phone started blowing up with requests for jobs.

So many jobs, in fact, he quit his day job to launch his business full time. He said he’s thrilled to be able to be his own boss.

“I’m living on Cloud 9 right now,” said Durham. “I just feel like I have my freedom back, to be able to do whatever I want to do.”

For Durham, there’s nothing to complain about, and he wants his customers to have a good time with him while he’s working.

“They’re gonna have a good time watching (the work) get done. We’re just sitting out here partying and getting the yard done,” said Durham. “What’s there to complain about? I feel Skynard could write a song about this!”

While based in Grand Ledge, Durham says he’ll go just about anywhere in the Lansing area to mow your lawn, do some landscaping, or other outdoor jobs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

