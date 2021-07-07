Advertisement

Judge asked to dismiss lawsuit over WVa transgender ban

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging West Virginia’s new law that bans transgender athletes from competing in female sports in middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports education and athletic officials said in court documents filed last week that they can’t be held liable for the law, which they didn’t request and largely won’t be responsible for enforcing.

The American Civil Liberties Union and its West Virginia chapter filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl who had hoped to compete in cross country in middle school in Harrison County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash closed the intersection of Cedar and Saginaw early Monday morning.
Police identify two dead in Monday morning crash on Cedar and Saginaw
AAA: Michigan gas prices hit seven year high; here’s why
After three shootings in two days, Lansing community members are asking what’s next
A man was arrested in Eaton County after drugs, alcohol, and a gun were found in his car during...
Man arrested in Eaton County for driving while intoxicated, possessing gun, drugs
A fire broke out at a Williamston manufacturing plant around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Fire in Williamston manufacturing plant threatens nearby housing

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws